Collinsville man sentenced to 14 years after caught with child porn depicting rape, murder of minors

A Collinsville man who distributed, received and possessed child sexual abuse material, including images depicting the rape and murder of children, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.
Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Chance Jennings Daykin, 26, to 14 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.
Daykin admitted to distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material via electronic means from Dec. 19, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2020. He further admitted to knowingly accessing with intent to view the child pornography. Some of those images and videos depicted the sexual abuse of minors who were younger than 12 years of age.
“Chance Daykin accessed the dark web to feed his child pornography habit,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “He uploaded child pornography, viewed pedophile instruction books, and discussed, with others online, how to obtain children to rape and murder. Thanks to the work of the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and federal prosecutors Julie Childress and Chris Nassar, Daykin will serve the next 14 years in federal prison.”
On May 10, 2021, Daykin pleaded guilty to distribution and receipt of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and with possession of child pornography.
Specifically, on Dec. 19, Daykin uploaded images and videos of child pornography to dropbox.com. A search warrant was obtained for Daykin’s IP address based on a cyber-tip sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that reported the Dropbox uploads. The search indicated the IP user was associated with an address in Collinsville. On Oct 19, the Roger’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the address and arrested the defendant.
Images recovered on the defendant’s electronic devises included bestiality and the rape of infants and prepubescent children. At least one image showed an infant either dead or seriously injured who had been sexually abused.
Following sentencing, Daykin was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie Childress and Chris Nassar prosecuted the case.