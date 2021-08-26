Collinsville man sentenced to 14 years after caught with child porn depicting rape, murder of minors

A Collinsville man who distributed, received and possessed child sexual abuse material, including images depicting the rape and murder of children, was sentenced Thursday in federal court, Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced Chance Jennings Daykin, 26, to 14 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Daykin admitted to distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material via electronic means from Dec. 19, 2019 to Oct. 19, 2020. He further admitted to knowingly accessing with intent to view the child pornography. Some of those images and videos depicted the sexual abuse of minors who were younger than 12 years of age.

“Chance Daykin accessed the dark web to feed his child pornography habit,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “He uploaded child pornography, viewed pedophile instruction books, and discussed, with others online, how to obtain children to rape and murder. Thanks to the work of the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office and federal prosecutors Julie Childress and Chris Nassar, Daykin will serve the next 14 years in federal prison.”