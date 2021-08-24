Collinsville man receives federal indictment for strangling, punching woman in July

A Collinsville man recently received a federal indictment for assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Kenneth Dale Walker, 54, is charged with assaulting the victim by strangling her and punching her in the head, which caused a concussion on July 14 in Indian Country.

The FBI and Collinsville Police Department were the investigative agencies.

Walker’s indictment came as part of the August 2021 Federal Grand Jury B, announced by acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson on Monday, Aug. 23.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.