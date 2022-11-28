Collinsville man handed federal indictment for illegal firearm, ammunition possession

A Collinsville man was handed federal indictments of a Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Weapon Made from a Shotgun, according to the results of the November 2022 Federal Grand Jury B.

Curt Thomas Been, 52, of Collinsville, is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon made from an Essex Gun Works 12-gauge caliber shotgun, a Winchester .22 caliber rifle and 483 rounds of ammunition.

He is further charged with being in possession of a weapon made from an Essex Gun Works 12-gauge shotgun having a barrel of less than 18 inches in length and not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam C. Bailey is prosecuting the case.

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.