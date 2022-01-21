Collinsville man found guilty at trial for assaulting pregnant woman

A federal jury found a man guilty Thursday for severely beating and strangling his pregnant niece in July 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a news release on Friday.

Kenneth Dale Walker, 54, of Collinsville, was convicted of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.

“Kenneth Walker viciously attacked his pregnant niece in her own home, endangering the victim and her unborn child,” Johnson said in the release. “This office will continue to prosecute domestic crimes of violence to seek justice on behalf of the victims. I am proud of the dedicated work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leah Paisner and Stacey Todd, the FBI, and Collinsville Police Department that led to Mr. Walker’s conviction.”

On July 14, Walker started an argument with his pregnant niece when she refused to provide him a set of keys to her home due to his recent erratic behavior at the residence, the release states. During the argument, Walker head-butted his niece and shoved her into a recliner, causing it to flip backward and her head to collide with a small table. He stood over her and repeatedly kicked her in the stomach. Walker also lunged at her and attempted to gouge her eyes with his thumbs, then strangled her to the point she could not breathe.