Collinsville man found guilty at trial for assaulting pregnant woman

A federal jury found a man guilty Thursday for severely beating and strangling his pregnant niece in July 2021, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in a news release on Friday.
Kenneth Dale Walker, 54, of Collinsville, was convicted of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
“Kenneth Walker viciously attacked his pregnant niece in her own home, endangering the victim and her unborn child,” Johnson said in the release. “This office will continue to prosecute domestic crimes of violence to seek justice on behalf of the victims. I am proud of the dedicated work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leah Paisner and Stacey Todd, the FBI, and Collinsville Police Department that led to Mr. Walker’s conviction.”
On July 14, Walker started an argument with his pregnant niece when she refused to provide him a set of keys to her home due to his recent erratic behavior at the residence, the release states. During the argument, Walker head-butted his niece and shoved her into a recliner, causing it to flip backward and her head to collide with a small table. He stood over her and repeatedly kicked her in the stomach. Walker also lunged at her and attempted to gouge her eyes with his thumbs, then strangled her to the point she could not breathe.
A short time later, the victim’s boyfriend entered the room and attempted to stop the attack after hearing the commotion from the other room inside the house. After she was freed, Walker then left the home.
The victim and her boyfriend called 911, and the Collinsville Police Department responded to the scene. She was taken to the emergency room where she was treated.
Based on interviews with the victim, her medical records, photographs of her initial injuries and the police reports, a medical expert for the prosecution determined that during the assault, the victim had sustained multiple contusions and abrasions to her neck, face and back; she experienced the prolonged obstruction of blood flow to her brain, impairing her brain function; her ability to breath was compromised due to the strangulation; and she had sustained a concussion.
The expert concluded and testified that the victim’s injuries were serious and the result of a near-fatal strangulation.
In addition to his federal conviction, Walker has been convicted of assault and battery three times, domestic assault and battery three times, violation of a protective order and various drug and gun offenses in the state of Oklahoma.