Collinsville man federally indicted on firearm, child porn charges

A Collinsville man was recently handed federal indictments as part of the Feb. 2022 Federal Grand Jury B, announced by United States Attorney Clint Johnson on Friday.

Kevin Lynn Greer, 50, is newly charged in a superseding indictment with knowingly receiving and distributing images and video files of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and with knowingly possessing and accessing the child sexual abuse material.

He is also charged with being a felon in possession of two Remington 30-06 caliber rifles, a DoubleStar Corp 5.56mm caliber rifle, a Ruger .380 caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson .45 auto caliber pistol, a Ruger 9mm pistol, a Taurus .357 Magnum caliber revolver and 674 rounds of ammunition.

Greer is further charged with possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana on Nov. 10, 2021.

Finally, he is charged with possessing the firearms to further his illegal marijuana operation. The FBI executed federal search warrants on Greer’s Collinsville home and business on Nov. 10, 2021. According to a criminal complaint, agents located the firearms, ammunition and 4 kilograms of marijuana packaged in 41 plastic bags.

The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex M. Scott is prosecuting the case.