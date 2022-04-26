Collinsville man convicted of manslaughter in November 2020 slaying

A Collinsville man has been convicted of manslaughter in the November 2020 slaying of another man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced.

A Tulsa County jury recommended a 28-year sentence for Levi Cobbler, 22, after finding him guilty of manslaughter in the death of Robert Dale Henderson III, 26.

Early morning on Nov. 26, Collinsville police officers responded to a call for assistance at 302 N. 12th St. in Collinsville, where they found Henderson “bloodied on his back in his room.”

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased, and about 11:15 a.m. investigators were notified that Cobbler had “confessed to family members that he killed” the man, according to an arrest and booking report filed in 2020.

Cobbler’s sentencing is set for June 15.