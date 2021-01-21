Collinsville man arrested after fatal shooting at birthday party in Broken Arrow

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting during a party in Broken Arrow on Saturday.

Ziare McDonald, 21, of Tulsa, and Quinton Watson, 19, of Collinsville, are both in the Tulsa County jail on complaints of first-degree murder. McDonald is also being held on two complaints of shooting with intent to kill, jail records show.

Broken Arrow police said about 100 people were in attendance for a birthday party when shots were fired at the Rose Event Center, 808 S. Main St. about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to McDonald’s arrest report.

“The event center had been rented for a private party and a fight had broken out prior to shots being fired,” police said in a news release Sunday.

A 68-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and died at a hospital.

Two other people, both 19-year-old women, had wounds that were not life-threatening, police said. None of the victims’ names have been released.

McDonald told police he fired a pistol while people were leaving the event center, police reported. He reportedly had gone to the party with Watson and left in Watson’s car after the shooting, police said.

A video shows Watson brandishing a Glock pistol before his arrival at the event center, according to Watson’s arrest report. Police say more arrests are anticipated.