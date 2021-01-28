 Skip to main content
Collinsville HS pivots to virtual learning after entire cafeteria staff quarantines due to virus concerns

Collinsville Public Schools

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

Collinsville Public Schools announced that all high schoolers will pivot to distance learning for three full days starting on Friday, Jan. 29.

Superintendent Lance West said in a letter to parents Thursday that the decision came after learning that the entire high school cafeteria staff will either be in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

“Our hope is that this will give us enough time to get some of our previous quarantined/isolated CNP staff back and be able to staff our cafeteria at the High School the remainder of next week,” West said in the letter.

“Unlike other areas in our district, our CNP program can not just use ‘normal’ substitutes due to various food-handling requirements and regulations. This causes a very unique and challenging issue when something like this occurs.”

