Collinsville hosts Tulsa County Republican Party biennial precinct meeting

Collinsville played host to a Tulsa County Republican Party biennial precinct meeting this week.

About a dozen individuals showed up to New Life Church off of Garnett Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as part of the county-wide event across 14 locations.

Precincts are divided among the locations based on state House of Representative districts.

Held every two years, precinct meetings are the first step in a process that includes the county and state conventions and ultimately the 2024 National Republican Convention.

This week’s meetings include the election of precinct officers, designation of delegates to the county and/or state convention, and submitting recommended changes to the state party platform and/or state party rules.

Local residents Camrin Smith and Elaine Garcia, for example, showed up at Collinsville’s meeting to nominate others to various positions.

“I care about what’s going on with the country, and it’s vitally important for everybody and anybody to find their local precinct,” Smith said. “All of the things that irritate people about politics on the federal level actually can be changed at this level, and if you’re not getting involved … you don’t know how powerful your voice and your presence are.”

Garcia added, “It’s just important that we understand how we can affect things at the local level because that’s really where things start. I got very frustrated after the 2020 election and heard that there’s an ability to get involved at the precinct level, and that’s why I came out.”

The Tulsa GOP office would not release the names of new or elected precinct officers, but recommended the public contact the organization at 918-627-5702 or tulsarepublicanparty@gmail.com to learn more.

Democratic precinct meetings are set for March 16.

Randy Krehbiel with Tulsa World contributed to this story.