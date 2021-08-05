Collinsville honors 100-year anniversary of return home for first area soldier killed in WWI

Locals recently gathered at Ridgelawn Cemetery to pay their respects to an American patriot.

The City of Collinsville hosted a dedication ceremony Saturday, July 31, to honor the 100-year anniversary of the return home for Cpl. John C. Daniels — a Cherokee Nation soldier who was the first combatant killed in WWI from the Collinsville area.

City officials were joined by members of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, Collinsville American Legion John Daniels Post 2 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 2 Collinsville for the special event.

Daniels, the founding namesake of Post 2, was killed in action Sept. 26, 1918. The national hero was buried in France but later returned to his hometown of Collinsville a century ago, where his heritage — and legacy — continues to live on.

“John Daniels was Cherokee and he was an American,” Bud York, commander of Post 2, said at Saturday’s ceremony. “He was a farm boy from Collinsville, Oklahoma, who gave all that can be given for all of us.”

Joe Deere, Cherokee Nation District 13 tribal councilor, echoed York’s sentiments, paying homage to his venerated ancestor, whose headstone was graced with pennies and flowers from supportive locals.