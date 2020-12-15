Collinsville high schoolers shift to distance learning due to spike in staff quarantines

Collinsville Public Schools has moved all of its high schoolers to distance learning through Friday, Dec 18.

Superintendent Lance West said in a letter to parents Monday that the decision to go virtual stemmed from an increase in staff isolations and quarantines resulting from positive COVID-19 cases.

“… We are having great difficulty getting substitutes this year district-wide,” West said. “There comes a point where we can not continue physical operation of a building and provide effective education when our staff numbers are reduced like they currently are at the High School.”

Thirteen staff members at the Collinsville High School have either tested positive or have been quarantined due to contact with a positive case, as of Monday. Out of the site’s 678 students, there is only one positive case and 17 in quarantine.

West said he and his staff plan to return to in-person learning after Christmas Break on Jan. 5.

“I have been very proud of our students and our staff during this pandemic,” West said. “They have both handled this tough situation very well.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.