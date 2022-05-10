Collinsville High School senior Kate Tuttle serves as Senate page for Sen. Marty Quinn

Collinsville High School senior Kate Tuttle has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore.

Tuttle served at the Capitol during the 13th week of session, May 2-5.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate.

The latest group toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Treat.

The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they received firsthand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Tuttle is involved in varsity cheerleading, varsity volleyball, Riveted Church Youth Group and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is the president of Student Council, and vice president of National Honor Society at her school.

After high school, Tuttle plans to attend Oklahoma State University to pursue a degree in nutritional sciences and dietetics.

Tuttle is the daughter of Collinsville residents Chris and Rachel Tuttle.