Collinsville High School band sweeps state contest with excellent, superior ratings

collinsville band

The Collinsville High School band performs at the school's 2021 graduation ceremony at the University of Tulsa in May 2021.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

The Collinsville High School band earned top honors at the State Solo & Ensemble contest.

Students in Trumpet Quartet who earned an Excellent Rating (Division II): Bryce Davis, Drew Finney, Grant Myers and Mason Crabaugh

Those in Saxophone Quartet who earned a Superior Rating (Division I): Ashlynn Comstock, Jay McAnally, Sam Salley and Savannah Hutchens.

Individual students who earned a Superior Rating (Division I): Andrew Johnson (marimba), Carter Mazzanti (clarinet), Grant Myers (trumpet), Haven Axline (snare drum), Hudson Hendricks (snare drum), Jaxon Wilson (snare drum), Lauren Grogg (snare drum) and Sam Salley (oboe).

The band also received straight Superior Division 1 ratings from adjudication panels in both Concert and Sightreading, as well as the OSSAA Sweepstakes Award for 2022.

