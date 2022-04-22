Collinsville High School band sweeps state contest with excellent, superior ratings

The Collinsville High School band earned top honors at the State Solo & Ensemble contest.
Students in Trumpet Quartet who earned an Excellent Rating (Division II): Bryce Davis, Drew Finney, Grant Myers and Mason Crabaugh
Those in Saxophone Quartet who earned a Superior Rating (Division I): Ashlynn Comstock, Jay McAnally, Sam Salley and Savannah Hutchens.
Individual students who earned a Superior Rating (Division I): Andrew Johnson (marimba), Carter Mazzanti (clarinet), Grant Myers (trumpet), Haven Axline (snare drum), Hudson Hendricks (snare drum), Jaxon Wilson (snare drum), Lauren Grogg (snare drum) and Sam Salley (oboe).
The band also received straight Superior Division 1 ratings from adjudication panels in both Concert and Sightreading, as well as the OSSAA Sweepstakes Award for 2022.