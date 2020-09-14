Collinsville graduate among Tulsa Tech masonry students to design commemorative 9/11 wall

The masonry program at Tulsa Tech started a tradition more than a decade ago, teaching a history lesson about 9/11, and using creativity to build a tribute wall to honor the victims in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.
Now, 19 years after the deadliest terror attack on American soil, the wall serves as a reminder of how that day changed America.
“Many of my students were not even born when the attack happened,” Chauncey Kila, masonry instructor, said. “The feedback we get every year is the main reason I keep it on the project list.”
Students in the masonry program spent more than two weeks working on designing and building the wall. This year’s memorial includes a quote from the Roman poet Virgil, as well as nearly 3,000 blue tiles to represent all of the lives lost in the attacks.
“The wall means a lot because it is a symbol of the memory of lives lost,” said Lucian Morris, an adult masonry student. “Seeing the reaction of people helps put the project into perspective of how many lives were touched by the three different incidents.”
Morris, a 2019 graduate of Collinsville High School, got into the program to follow his family tradition.
“Both my grandfather and father were masons,” Morris said. “I wanted to follow in their footsteps, and this is a perfect way.”
Kila and his Masonry class started building the walls in 2003, and he says each year they get a little more elaborate. This year, his morning Masonry class did much of the work. Kila thinks it would not get done without the help of his afternoon Introduction to Construction program.
Both classes are available to high school students throughout the Tulsa Tech district. More information can be found at tulsatech.edu.
