Collinsville FFA takes home top honors at Tulsa County Fall Livestock Show

Collinsville FFA members participated and placed in the Tulsa County Fall Livestock Show, held at the end of August.

During the goat show, Ty Branen received Grand and Reserve Champion Doe as well as Intermediate Showmanship Champion; Kyden Cummingham received second place in his class as well as Reserve Intermediate Showmanship; and Sophie Roberts received first and fourth place in her class as well as Senior Showmanship Champion.

Collinsville FFA also had three girls exhibit their ewe and wether lambs. Kate Sinni received first, third and fourth in classes with commercial ewes. Additionally, Gracie Talbott received third and fourth in her classes, and Camryn Scott received first in class with her wether and second with her ewe.

Evey Grady also received first and Breed Champion Spot and as well as first and Breed Champion Hampshire and Grand Champion Barrow.

“Overall, Collinsville FFA had a great Tulsa County Fair,” a Collinsville FFA spokesperson said. “Collinsville FFA would like to extend a special thank you to Pete’s Feed for their generous donation of shavings for the Fair. Also a huge thank you to TTCU for their sponsorship of the fair.”