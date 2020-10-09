Collinsville FFA officers recognized for leadership qualities

A group of Collinsville FFA officers is setting an example of leadership for others to follow.

Eight youth from Owasso’s northernmost neighboring community helped plan and conduct the 2020 Oklahoma FFA Officer Leadership Training Conference at the Glenpool Conference Center last month.

Collinsville officers who participated included: Justin Branen, president; Caysi Meyers, vice president; Ashley Porter, secretary; Austin Zobsich, treasurer; Kelsi Thomas, reporter; Laryssa Wheeler, sentinel; and Jenifer Hamilin, advisor.

They were among dozens of FFA members from 91 high school chapters in the northeast area who organized the annual event, held Sept. 15.

This year’s conference — based on the theme, “Reduce, Renew, Resolve” — equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on conflict resolution within a team.

“... We feel it is important that chapter officers are able to reduce the drama within teams, renew their passion for serving others and resolve any conflict that may arise throughout the unpredictable future,” Tanner Taylor, state FFA president, said in a news release.