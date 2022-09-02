Collinsville FFA earns prestigious title of National Three Star Chapter

Collinsville FFA recently announced that it received the title of a National Three Star Chapter.

The Collinsville organization, established in 1927, earned the prestigious accolade in August based on its participation in a wide range of programming, leadership conferences, community service events and camps.

“Chapter members were very dedicated to making a strong comeback after the worst of the pandemic passed,” chapter reporter Ashley Porter said, “and we had an exceptional year last year, which included a variety of successes for our livestock showmen, public speakers and others.”

Porter said she believes the last time Collinsville FFA was recognized as a National Three Star Chapter was in 1983.

Her team nabbed several achievements over the last year, including: two American FFA degrees, two national qualifying proficiency awards, bronze and silver national proficiency awards, three State FFA degrees, two second-place state proficiency awards, one third-place state proficiency award and a state chorus selection, to name a few.

The chapter also claimed several livestock awards, which include: Grand Champion Doe, Reserve Champion Doe, Showmanship, Breed Champion, Grand Champion Wether and more.

Collinsville FFA also has an American Degree recipient, Justin Branen, and a National Chorus member, Aubri Smith.

To celebrate their success, the Collinsville team will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana, in October to receive their award during the National FFA Convention.