Collinsville energy apprentices nab top honors in OMA’s 2021 Lineworkers Rodeo & Safety Training event

The City of Collinsville’s continued focus on electrical efficiency recently led the municipality to gain statewide acclaim.

Two energy apprentices from the City’s Energy-Electric Division — Holt Ganzel and Cody Daniels — participated and placed in Oklahoma Municipal Alliance’s 2021 MESO Lineworkers Rodeo and Safety Training event.

Every year, journeymen and lineworkers across state convene to compete in OMA’s contest to demonstrate their talents in the field of their trade.

Ganzel nabbed first place in the Apprentice Speed Climb, above OMPA and Stillwater, and Daniels took home second place in the Apprentice Obstacle Course, in between Edmond and Stillwater.

“The Rodeo is the ultimate venue for public power lineworkers to demonstrate their skill and knowledge while competing for professional recognition,” the City of Collinsville said in a Facebook post. “Collinsville was well represented!”

This year’s event played host to several activities, including a mutual aid simulation, designed to give workers like Ganzel and Daniels an opportunity to build relationships that could prove beneficial during a real-life incident.