Collinsville eyes groundbreaking of large-scale commercial development, seeks vendors to fill space

The City of Collinsville is moving forward with plans to open a new shopping center.

City staff will soon break ground on a large plot of land at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 75 to develop a large-scale commercial property called the Shoppes at Cooper Ranch, and is seeking vendors to occupy the new building.

“Our hope is to provide a good variety of conveniently located products and services that will greatly benefit and enhance the surrounding community,” City officials said in a Facebook post.

The project will offer two 15,000-square-foot facilities for different retailers to lease, which comes as part of Collinsville’s ongoing expansion efforts in recent years, including the widening of Highway 20, slated for completion this summer.

“Collinsville is on a trajectory of growth,” Jessi Stringer, city planner, said in a previous story, “so developments such as this support our goal to help Collinsville reach its highest potential as we experience these waves of growth.”

A spacious restaurant area offering indoor and outdoor dining is included in the current project plans for the Shoppes, along with a large office space to accommodate small businesses and organizations offering medical services.

The property will also play host to 11 acres of lots for sale to companies interested in building their own facility on location, including those offering drive-thru and walk-up services. Additionally, the site will feature several mini storage units for local residents to use.

“Some examples of the vendors we have been in discussion with for this type of space are coffee & drink shops, tacos, and burgers,” City staff said in the post. “We’ve spoken with a few spas and salons, a liquor store, and even a child care center, amongst other potential vendors.”

Spaces are currently available in sizes from 1,100 square feet to 6,300 square feet. Land can also be purchased as outparcels from 1 to 4 acres, or built to suit.

The shopping center and mini storage unit section of the project is slated to cost about $6-7 million, while the 11-acre business lot is estimated to total around $1.2 million. The investment complements the roughly $130 million in new commercial construction and expansions carried out in Owasso over the last two months.

Stringer said she is excited to see dirt move on the development, which will serve as the first in the area to offer a range of services to meet the demand of locals and frequent travelers along both major neighboring highways.

“(This) is an example of a transparent project that included the community and the City of Collinsville from the beginning stages of the deign process,” Stringer said in the previous story. “I am looking forward to announcing many more activities, developments and revitalizations in the Collinsville area in the near future.”

City officials plan to break ground on the project sometime this year, which would allow the retail center to open in the middle of 2023.

For more information about the Shoppes at Cooper Ranch and its available lots and retail spaces, visit shoppesatcooperranch.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.