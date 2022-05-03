Collinsville city staff earns statewide awards for leadership, outstanding service

The Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma has recognized two Collinsville employees, Pam Polk and Lori Stephens, for their outstanding service.

Polk, city manager, was honored last week at the MESO Public Power Conference in Norman. Stephens, city treasurer, was also awarded at the May 2 Collinsville City Commission meeting.

Pam Polk

Polk was awarded MESO’S 2022 Champion for Public Power Award for her service as a leader in her profession and an advocate for the Public Power community.

The award recognizes an individual whose efforts have contributed to the improvement or advancement of Public Power through specific actions within their sphere of influence.

A former MESO Board member, she represents Public Power, and all municipalities, on the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group Board of Directors and the City Management Association of Oklahoma’s Board of Directors.

“Under her (Pam’s) leadership, the City of Collinsville continues to grow and offer vital services to the citizens and visitors to the community,” MESO said in a news release.

Lori Stephens

MESO also honored Stephens with the association’s Marvin Hicks-Al Middleton Meritorious Service Award.

The Marvin Hicks-Al Middleton Meritorious Service Award recognizes an individual who has committed their professional career in service to Public Power or municipal government.

Starting as a meter reader, Stephens’ 25-year career has seen a steady progression of both service and responsibility throughout her tenure. She’s worked in utility billing, served as the billing supervisor and was promoted to city treasurer in 2008.

“Her (Lori’s) consistent, positive attitude towards customers made her the go-to person for customer billing questions,” MESO said. “Her willingness and helpful attitude ensure a cooperative, customer-focused work environment.”