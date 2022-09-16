Collinsville City Manager Pamela Polk named WiMG’s 2022 Woman of the Year

Collinsville City Manager Pamela Polk was recently selected as the Women in Municipal Government 2022 Woman of the Year at the Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference.

The Oklahoma’s Women in Municipal Government group established the Woman of the Year award to recognize outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their community through their role in municipal government.

“Pam Polk is one of the most dedicated and talented municipal leaders in the State of Oklahoma,” OML Executive Director Mike Fina said. “She is very deserving of this honor, and we appreciate all that she does for the City of Collinsville and the State of Oklahoma.”

Polk’s latest accomplishment accompanies her wide range of precious accolades, which includes receiving Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma 2022 Champion for Public Power Award in June; being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City & Town Officials in 2019; and earning the Management Association of Oklahoma’s Gerald Wilkins Award in 2017.

The Oklahoma Municipal League is a source for information, training and resources on effective local government for member organizations, and is recognized as the unified voice of Oklahoma cities and towns.