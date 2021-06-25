Collinsville Chamber to celebrate community at 2020 Awards Banquet July 22

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is bringing an evening of celebration to the community at its annual 2020 Awards Banquet on Thursday, July 22.

The event convenes local residents and community leaders to fellowship over a meal and celebrate those being awarded, as well as recognize new Chamber officers for the upcoming term.

July’s gathering will play host to games, drawings and prizes with a variety of unique items. Money raised from the auctions will go toward funding the Chamber’s 2022 programs.

The banquet will take place at 7 p.m. at the Weeping Willow Event Center, 5177 E. 420 Rd., in Oologah. Tickets include admission and dinner and are available for $35 per person in advance or $45 per person at the door. Sponsored tables are available for $250, which will ensure reserved seating for eight, plus a listing in the program as a sponsor.

The event is open to the public. Attendees do not need to be a Chamber member to participate.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit collinsvillechamber.org/events, or contact the Chamber office at 918-371-4703 or lyn@collinsvillechamber.org.