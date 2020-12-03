 Skip to main content
Collinsville Chamber of Commerce swears in new 2021 board members

Collinsville Chamber of Commerce swears in new 2021 board members

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce this week swore in three new candidates for its 2021 board of directors.

Breann Audet, Nutrition Nook, took the oath of office for president; along with Josh Kelley, Redbud Physical Therapy, for vice president; and Traci Conley, Tulsa County assessor, for secretary/treasurer, at the Chamber’s December meeting on Thursday.

The three Collinsville residents were nominated by a committee earlier this year, and were voted into their respective positions in November.

They have each been actively involved in the Collinsville Chamber and their hometown community over the last several years.

Audet’s role is a two-year term, while Kelley’s and Conley’s will extend only one year.

