Collinsville Chamber names winners of annual community service awards

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce brought an evening of celebration to the community at its annual 2020 Awards Banquet on Thursday.

The event — themed to TV’s longest running game show, “The Price is Right” — played host to games, drawings and prizes, along with the Chamber’s customary award ceremony.

Locals gathered at the Weeping Willow Event Center in Oologah to celebrate those in the community recognized for their outstanding efforts in serving the citizens of Collinsville and giving back to the community.

• Community Improvement Initiative Award: Bottoms Up Chop Shop

• Emerging Community Business Award: Farm Hippie

• Community Outreach Award: Arubah Community Clinic

• Outstanding Customer Service Award: Redbud Physical Therapy

• Honorary Excellence Award: Collinsville Downtown Inc. and City of Collinsville

