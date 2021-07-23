 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Collinsville Chamber names winners of annual community service awards
0 Comments

Collinsville Chamber names winners of annual community service awards

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce brought an evening of celebration to the community at its annual 2020 Awards Banquet on Thursday.

The event — themed to TV’s longest running game show, “The Price is Right” — played host to games, drawings and prizes, along with the Chamber’s customary award ceremony.

Locals gathered at the Weeping Willow Event Center in Oologah to celebrate those in the community recognized for their outstanding efforts in serving the citizens of Collinsville and giving back to the community.

Community Improvement Initiative Award: Bottoms Up Chop Shop

Emerging Community Business Award: Farm Hippie

Community Outreach Award: Arubah Community Clinic

Outstanding Customer Service Award: Redbud Physical Therapy

Honorary Excellence Award: Collinsville Downtown Inc. and City of Collinsville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News