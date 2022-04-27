 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Collinsville Chamber names winners of 2022 community awards at ‘Price is Right’ banquet

The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce brought an evening of celebration to the community at its 2022 Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 23.

The event — themed to TV’s longest running game show, “The Price is Right” — played host to games, drawings and prizes, along with the Chamber’s customary award ceremony. Jerry Shannon and Breann Audet emceed the event.

Locals gathered at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville to celebrate those in the community recognized for their outstanding efforts in serving the citizens of Collinsville and giving back to the community.

The Chamber honored the following businesses for the following categories:

Community Outreach Award: Arubah Community Clinic

Outstanding Customer Service Award: Farm Hippie Farmers Market

Honorary Excellence: Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home

Member of the Year: Breann Audet

