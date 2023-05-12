The Oklahoma Department of Commerce recently announced the participants of its Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program.

The funding will facilitate $91.1 million in capital expenditures for 178 projects around the state. These companies plan to hire an additional 1,058 employees with a new payroll of $63.7 million.

OIEP was created to support high-impact new capital investment across a broad range of industries to help diversify the state’s economy, lead to new product development or increase capacity at Oklahoma’s existing companies.

“We are excited to announce this impressive round of OIEP funding to help legacy businesses and continue to support our own here in Oklahoma,” Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling.

“Every $1 in OIEP funding is leveraging $7.08 in private sector funds to complete projects, creating a great ROI for the state while providing Oklahoma companies with a unique opportunity to diversify their operations.”

Victory Energy Operations LLC, a Collinsville, was named a recipient in this year’s program. The company received $150,000.

Owasson John Viskup, president and CEO of Victory Energy, founded the company in 1999. It is headquartered out of Collinsville, with additional operations in Cushing.

The company manufactures a wide range of boiler, burner and heat recovery products that operate across the globe in a variety of industrial and institutional applications.

OIEP makes monthly cash payment awards in the form of payroll tax rebates to help existing companies grow and boost business expansion investments in Oklahoma. To receive an award, the new projects had to be innovative projects that expand capabilities of an existing company, lead to supply chain resiliency, or be designed to target new markets.

When reviewing the applications, Commerce took into consideration: amount of capital investment from the company; the ratio of private sector dollars leveraged from OIEP awards; number of existing jobs, number of projected new jobs, and the average wages paid to employees. Projects were required to provide a net positive benefit for the state.

The program is administered by Commerce, the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority and the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance also provides support to the program.

The full list of OIEP recipients can be found on the Commerce website at okcommerce.gov/OIEP.