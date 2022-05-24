Collinsville banker Joe Landon recognized for 50 years of service

Joe Landon was among 13 Oklahoma bankers inducted into the Oklahoma Bankers Association 50-Year Club at the OBA’s 125th Convention on May 20 at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City.

Landon began his banking career at 21-years old as a mortgage lender in Miami. He is currently chairman and president of American Bank of Oklahoma in Collinsville.

The club is comprised of individuals who have devoted 50 years or more of service to Oklahoma’s banking industry.

“The OBA is proud to recognize this special group of banking professionals who’ve dedicated themselves to this profession and contributed so much to this industry,” an OBA spokesperson said in a release.