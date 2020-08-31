Collinsville 6th Grade Center quarantines 23 people after student tests positive for COVID-19

Collinsville Public Schools announced that a student recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Lance West said in a letter to parents over the weekend that a student at the Wilson 6th Grade Center showed signs of the virus and was immediately placed into quarantine.
He said his administration is continuing to work with the Tulsa Health Department on contact tracing, and has notified those individuals who were in close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) with the student.
“These ‘2nd level’ contacts will quarantine at home for 14 days from their last date of exposure with the student who tested positive,” West said. “In this case, there were 23 individuals quarantined.”
Sanitation crews at the school worked over the weekend to clean and disinfect the classrooms where the student attended, and reopened the doors to the student body and school staff on Monday.
West said he will continue to inform the Collinsville community of ongoing confirmed positive cases as they occur.
“In all honesty, we will have other situations like these throughout our district as we continue this school year,” he said. “When this does occur, those students affected will continue to receive instruction from their teachers through Google Classroom while at home.”
CPS’ latest quarantine comes just 10 days after a district employee tested positive for COVID-19, which marked the district’s first confirmed reported case following the start of classes on Thursday, Aug. 20.
West said all classes and activities will continue to be held in spite of the recent incidents.
“It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances,” he said. “I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected.”
To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 case numbers across Collinsville Public Schools, visit collinsville.k12.ok.us.