Co-working space to be part of new $5.5 million, Class A office building in Owasso

A local commercial real estate investment company is planning to build a three-story, $5.5 million office building in Owasso.

The Owasso-based Criterion Fund is developing the close to 25,000-square-foot project, which will include its new headquarters on the second floor, Keller Williams on the second and a co-working space on the third, said Braden Cheek, co-founder and managing member of the Criterion Fund.

Located at 13315 E. 112th St. North, the facility is expected to be completed in early September.

The Criterion Fund was founded in 2019.

"We started about a year before COVID, and we thought there was a massive value for office space in Owasso," Cheek said. "There really just isn't much at all. And when you look at Class A office space, it's kind of the same thing.

"We saw the need, and we were approached by Keller Williams just looking for space. That was the first tenant. That was the catalyst of it.

"I can't believe we kept the pedal on the floor, so to speak, through COVID. It seems like everything's back to normal, and with co-working, I think it will work great."

Keller Williams will take up about 8,000 square feet and the Criterion Fund 1,500 square feet. Several thousand square feet is available for lease on the second floor. Adorning the lobby will be a triptych painting from local artist Scott Taylor.

The third-story 4,000-square-foot co-working area will include a 1,000-square-foot balcony, Cheek said.

The United States, which had about 4,000 co-working spaces available in 2017, is predicted to have at least 6,200 of those spaces this year, according to the jobs website zippia.com.

"We thought there was going to be a massive opportunity for co-working because every other metro around has a co-working space except Owasso," he said. "Co-working now more than ever seems to be super popular."

The facility will sit just west of U.S. 169, which carries tens of thousands of vehicles through that area daily.

"We're right off the highway there at about 45 feet tall," Cheek said. "We should get a ton of visibility from (U.S) 169."

The general contractor for the project is Ascend Commercial Builders, and the architect is Cyntergy, both local.

"We're super excited," Cheek said. "We think it's going to be an awesome project for Owasso."

