Claremore’s Jessi Stringer takes the reins as Collinsville’s new city planner

Claremore’s Jessi Stringer takes the reins as Collinsville’s new city planner

jessi stringer

Jessi Stringer was recently hired on as Collinsville's new city planner.

 Courtesy of City of Collinsville

The City of Collinsville announced that it has hired a new city planner.

Jessi Stringer joins the growing team of government officials who oversee the operations of Owasso’s northernmost neighboring city.

Stringer hails from the small town of Washington, Oklahoma, and currently resides in Claremore. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s in urban design.

“I feel right at home in this kind and welcoming community,” she said. “While in Collinsville, I intend to aide this charming city on its journey to reaching its full potential. It is my goal to be an advocate for Collinsville and the people who live, work and play here.”

Stringer will be responsible for planning various city-led project activities. She will work with the Collinsville City Council and Planning Commission to process subdivision plats, hear zoning cases and address land uses as submitted by area developers and citizens.

“We are very excited to have Jessi Stringer join our team as city planner,” Collinsville City Manager Pam Polk said. “Ms. Stringer's master’s in urban design and her experience make her a great fit for our rapidly growing community. Welcome to the family Jessi.”

Stringer is also a renowned speaker, author and documentary producer. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and spending time with her rescue dog, Sirius.

