City seeking public input for GrOwasso Land Use Master Plan update process

The City of Owasso’s Community Development Department will soon begin the update process for its GrOwasso Land Use Master Plan.

The Land Use Master Plan provides a blueprint for the growth of the City of Owasso. It consists of a land use map and supporting text documents that contains data, specific goals, action plans and recommendations for development in the city as well as surrounding areas within the Owasso fence line.

The current Plan was adopted by the City Council in 2014. Staff has recognized that much of the current content needs to be updated, considering it is nearly 7 years old. Many of the measures addressing some of the goals within the current Plan have been achieved, while some have not.

An integral part of this update process is community outreach. Over the next several months, City staff is asking citizens to share input via a number of short online activities and in-person town hall meetings.

To kick off the project, residents are encouraged to participate in the City’s Big Picture Activity (https://arcg.is/jzazO), where they will be asked general questions about Owasso that will help guide the rest of the update process.