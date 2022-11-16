City of Owasso to host free landfill day on Nov. 19

The City of Owasso will be offering an additional free landfill day on Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Waste Management - Quarry Landfill. The landfill is located at 13740 E. 46th St. N.

Items not accepted include tires, hazardous materials, liquids or appliances containing Freon refrigerants (air conditioners and refrigerators).

City staff will be assisting at the landfill on the day of the event. Participating residents must present a government issued ID with an Owasso address as well as a current utility bill or other document available to confirm residency within the Owasso city limits.

For additional information, visit the City of Owasso web page at cityofowasso.com or contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.