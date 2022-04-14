 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Owasso to host free landfill day April 16

  • 0
city of owasso

Rodger Childs kicks a water heater he dropped off at the Quarry Landfill toward a dump spot during the City of Owasso’s Free Landfill Day in April 2016.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

The City of Owasso will host a free landfill day at the Waste Management-Quarry Landfill, 13740 E. 46th St. N., on Saturday, April 16, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Items not accepted include tires, hazardous materials, liquids or appliances containing Freon refrigerants (air conditioners and refrigerators).

City staff will be on hand at the landfill to assist the public on the day of the event. Participating residents must present a government issued ID with an Owasso address, as well as a current utility bill or other document available to confirm residency within the Owasso city limits.

For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert