City of Owasso to host free landfill day April 16

The City of Owasso will host a free landfill day at the Waste Management-Quarry Landfill, 13740 E. 46th St. N., on Saturday, April 16, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
Items not accepted include tires, hazardous materials, liquids or appliances containing Freon refrigerants (air conditioners and refrigerators).
City staff will be on hand at the landfill to assist the public on the day of the event. Participating residents must present a government issued ID with an Owasso address, as well as a current utility bill or other document available to confirm residency within the Owasso city limits.
For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959.