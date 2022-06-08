City of Owasso takes proactive measures to help first responders cope with stress, trauma

The City of Owasso is taking proactive measures to support the well-being of its first responders.

Police, fire and EMS personnel regularly serving on the front lines of emergencies across Owasso continue to have access to free professional counseling and consultation thanks to a collaborative effort with city leaders.

Owasso City Council on Tuesday, June 8, renewed its fifth contract with First Responder Support Services, a program that helps public safety officials and their loved ones better weather the demands of shift work and exposure to dangerous and traumatic situations.

“Recognizing the impact of … stress on emergency responders and their families, the city is committed to providing a support system that enhances career resilience and healthy relationships with others,” Human Resources Director Michele Dempster said in a previous story.

Through FRSS, Owasso employees and their dependents have unlimited access to self-referred counseling services at no cost to them, in addition to up to 55 hours of education and training as well as peer support therapy.

The fiscal year-to-date statistics through April 2022 reflect that 63 active Owasso clients (20 of whom are new participants) have clocked in 459 service hours.

These numbers mark an increase of 37% in active clients and an increase of 70% in service hours over the same time last year, all on the heels of the COVID pandemic and other recent tragedies like the Saint Francis mass shooting in Tulsa at the end of May.

In all, 122 Owasso emergency personnel or dependents have logged 1,521 service hours through FRSS since its implementation in July 2017.

“It’s difficult to quantify the impact of addressing ongoing stress and trauma as it occurs versus allowing it to accumulate throughout a career,” Dempster said previously. “The impact we have seen is in the increased utilization and testimonials from individuals who have openly shared.”

Councilman Doug Bonebrake on Tuesday added, “I think that by the fact that there’s more and more activity (counseling) going on there, we’ve developed some trust between our first responders and this company … it’s obvious that it’s working.”

In addition to offering ongoing counseling services, FRSS provided weekly mental health wellness emails during the initial months of the coronavirus as well as recent in-person combined training for the police and fire departments.

The cost of nearly $40,000 to continue FRSS services for the City of Owasso is included in its Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget for the Police and Fire departments’ Half-Penny Sales Tax Funds.

