City of Owasso’s yard waste pickup to end Nov. 20 for 2021 season

Yard waste collection by the City of Owasso’s Refuse Division is coming to an end for the 2021 season.

The final week for regularly scheduled yard waste pickup will be the week of Monday-Friday, Nov. 15-19. After that date, items may be mixed with regular trash.

Customers who do not wish to store the red polycart during the off-season will need to contact the Utility Billing Office at 918-376-1520.

“We appreciate your cooperation in making this program a success for the environment and the City of Owasso,” said a city spokesperson in a news release.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 or visit the City of Owasso’s website at cityofowasso.com.