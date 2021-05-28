 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Owasso’s refuse schedule for Memorial Day week
0 comments

City of Owasso’s refuse schedule for Memorial Day week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Refuse collection (copy)

City of Owasso refuse bins

 Art Haddaway News Editor

The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department is reminding residents that refuse will not be collected Monday, May 31, as normal.

All routes for the week will be moved one day later. The refuse for those with a Monday collection will be collected Tuesday, etc. Citizens are encouraged to place their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Recycle Center will be closed Monday, May 31, and normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, June 1.

Visit the City of Owasso’s website at cityofowasso.com or contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News