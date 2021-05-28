City of Owasso’s refuse schedule for Memorial Day week

The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department is reminding residents that refuse will not be collected Monday, May 31, as normal.

All routes for the week will be moved one day later. The refuse for those with a Monday collection will be collected Tuesday, etc. Citizens are encouraged to place their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Recycle Center will be closed Monday, May 31, and normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, June 1.

Visit the City of Owasso’s website at cityofowasso.com or contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information.