City of Owasso’s Labor Day refuse, yardwaste collection schedule

Owasso’s Labor Day refuse, yardwaste collection schedule

Due to the Labor Day holiday, refuse and yardwaste will not be collected Monday, Sept. 5, as normal.

All routes for the week will be moved one day later. For residents with a Monday collection, refuse will be collected Tuesday, and Friday collection will be on Saturday.

Residents are asked to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Recycle Center will be closed Sept. 5, and normal hours of operation will resume Sept. 6.

Contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information or visit cityofowasso.com.

From Staff Reports