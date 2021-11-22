City of Owasso’s efforts to overturn McGirt ruling met with opposition from tribal members

Owasso City Council’s recent push to call for the reconsideration of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling has garnered strong opposition from local tribal members.

Kelsey Cooper, Cherokee Nation citizen and Choctaw descendant, for example, showed up at Council’s latest meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, along with several other peaceful protestors, to speak against an amicus brief filed by the City of Owasso.

“We are here, and we are the backbone of this city,” Cooper said. “I’ve been around the world, and there is nowhere that I feel safer than between 76th and 96th Street, so imagine how hurt I and many others were when we heard about the amicus brief.”

Olivia Gray, a citizen of Osage Nation, added, “I need you to really think about your partnership with tribes and what this is going to result in. This is huge for us. I think you need to rescind the amicus brief.”

That friend-of-the-court brief, jointly submitted by the cities of Owasso and Tulsa in early October, concerns the case of State of Oklahoma vs. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta.