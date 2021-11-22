City of Owasso releases updated Thanksgiving refuse collection schedule

The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department announced that it will not collect refuse on Thursday, Nov. 25, as normal.

All routes for the remainder of the week will be moved one day later due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The collection for those with a Thursday schedule will take place on Friday, and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to have their carts ready at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Owasso Recycle Center will also be closed on Thursday and Friday. Normal hours of operation will resume on Saturday, Nov. 27.

For additional information, contact the City of Owasso’s Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 or visit cityofowasso.com.