City of Owasso releases updated refuse, yardwaste schedule for Fourth of July week

The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department announced that refuse and yardwaste will not be collected Monday, July 5, as normal due to the Fourth of July holiday.

All routes for the week will be moved one day later. For those with a Monday collection, their refuse will be collected Tuesday; those with a Tuesday collection on Wednesday; and so forth through the end of the week.

Residents are encouraged to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day. The Recycle Center will be closed Monday, July 5, and normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, July 6.

Please visit the City of Owasso website at cityofowasso.com or contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information.