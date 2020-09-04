City of Owasso releases updated refuse schedule for Labor Day holiday

The City of Owasso announced that it will not collect refuse as normal on Monday, Sept. 7, due to Labor Day.
All routes for the week will be moved one day later. Crews will collect refuse from residents with a Monday schedule on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, etc.
Residents are encouraged to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.
The Recycle Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, and normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Please contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for additional information.
