City of Owasso releases updated holiday refuse collection routes

The City of Owasso announced that refuse routes will be collected as normal during the holiday weeks of Dec. 20 and Dec. 27.

Staff requested that residents have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their normal collection day.

The Owasso Recycle Center will be closed Friday-Saturday, Dec. 24-25, as well as Saturday, Jan. 1. Normal hours of operation will resume Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The City will also host its free live greenery pickup 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on the dates of Dec. 27-30, as well as Jan. 3-7, 10-14 and 17-19.

Contact the City’s Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 for visit its website at cityofowasso.com for more information.