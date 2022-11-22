 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Owasso releases Thanksgiving refuse collection schedule

Refuse collection (copy)

ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

Refuse will not be collected Thursday, Nov. 24, as normal. All routes for the remainder of the week will be moved one day later.

For those residents who have a Thursday collection, their refuse will be collected Friday, and Friday collection will be on Saturday. Citizens are requested to have their carts at the curb by 7 a.m. on their alternate collection day.

The Recycle Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Normal hours of operation will resume Saturday, Nov. 26.

For additional information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-272-4959 or visit cityofowasso.com.

