City of Owasso releases holiday event schedule for fall, winter seasons

Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department recently announced its full holiday event schedule for the fall and winter seasons.

Saturday, Oct. 8 (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Owasso Harvest Festival & Pet Festival, Redbud Festival Park

This fun-filled event will play host to a variety of activities for the whole family, including: food trucks, booth vendors, live music, a pumpkin patch, free roasted corn, free face painting, free rides and inflatables, free balloons, discounted pet vaccines, a petting zoo, the VFW car show and more.

Sunday, Nov. 6 (2 p.m.)

Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, Veterans Park

This annual ceremony will welcome locals to gather to honor veterans and kick off Veterans Appreciation Week, Nov. 6-12. City officials will present an invocation, the ceremonial Posting of Colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, military service anthems and more.

Saturday, Nov. 26 (6-7:30 p.m.)

Light On Owasso, Redbud Festival Park

Owasso's Recreation & Culture Department is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Lights On Owasso event. There will be photo opportunities with Santa, live entertainment on the First Bank Main Stage, food trucks and the lighting of the 34-foot tree.

Saturday, Dec. 10 (9-10 a.m.)

Owasso Christmas Parade, Smith Farm Marketplace

This annual event welcomes in the holiday season and is a celebration of the giving season with the Owasso community. Everyone is encouraged to attend to help spread the Christmas cheer. It is free to participate. This year’s theme will be Sweet Candy Christmas.