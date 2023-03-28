Owasso citizens have an opportunity to better preserve the environment this spring.

The City of Owasso is inviting area residents to participate in Wyland Foundation’s 2023 National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation throughout the month of April.

The 12th annual event is a challenge for cities across the country to decrease water usage and reduce pollution in an effort to become better stewards of their local resources and utilities.

Mayor Kelly Lewis made a proclamation at City Council on March 21 declaring the City of Owasso’s pledge to join the more than 1,000 mayors in 40 states for some friendly competition as part of a good cause.

“I’ve seen Owasso’s competitive spirit; you only need to attend a Ram football game to see it. We like to win,” Lewis said in a YouTube video. “So let’s get registered and blow the other cities out of the water.”

Residents can get involved by making a series of online pledges at mywaterpledge.com.

They can choose among several options, including: repairing leaking faucets, pipes and toilets; shortening their shower time, using low-flow devices and turning off their taps; washing only full loads of laundry and dishes; using a refillable bottle or cup; turning off sprinklers when it rains and more.

The Wyland Foundation is partnering with U.S. EPA WaterSense, The Toro Company and The National League of Cities to host this year’s challenge, held April 1-30.