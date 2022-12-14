City of Owasso names winners of 2022 Christmas Parade contest

This year’s Christmas parade turned up a large crowd of spectators to enjoy a festive tradition.

Several local businesses and organizations participated in Owasso’s annual procession through Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday morning.

The top recipients were recognized for their efforts:

2022 Theme Award: Bella Glamp,ing & Co. — The Theme Award is given to the parade entry that best displayed the theme. This year’s was “Sweet Candy Christmas.”

2022 Craftsman Award: Endeavor 4-H — The Craftsman Award is given to the parade entry that displayed spectacular craftsmanship in creating their float.

2022 Performance Award: Owasso High School Band — The Performance Award is given to the parade entry that showed outstanding performance in engaging the crowd.

2022 Creativity Award: City of Owasso Public Works — The Creativity Award is given to the parade entry that used the most creativity in creating their float or vehicle and making it unique.

2022 Spirit Award: Trail Life USA & American Heritage Girls — The Spirit Award is given to the parade entry that showed true spirit, both in unity with their team as well as the parade theme spirit.

2022 Community Spirit Award: Arvest Bank — The Community Spirit Award is given to the parade entry that engages a large cross-section of members who represent the philosophy and nature of what Owasso stands for.

2022 Hope Award: Pathway Church — The Hope Award is given to the parade entry that displays the wonder of Christmas through childlike faith and the belief that the spirit of Christmas lies within everyone.