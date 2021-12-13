City of Owasso names winners of 2021 Christmas Parade contest

The year’s Christmas parade turned up a large crowd of spectators to enjoy a festive tradition.

Several local businesses and organizations participated in Owasso’s annual procession through Smith Farm Marketplace on Saturday morning.

Close to 800 people donning more than 40 floats designed and decorated their entries for the parade — themed “Hawaiian Christmas” — with the top recipients recognized for their efforts:

Craftsman Award: City of Owasso’s Public Works Department (entry that displayed spectacular craftsmanship in creating their float)

Community Spirit Award: Owasso VFW Post 7180 (entry that engaged a large cross-section of members who represent the philosophy and nature of what Owasso stands for)

Creativity Award: Granny and Dots Childcare and Early Learning Academy (entry that used the most creativity in creating their float or vehicle and making it unique)

Hope Award: Saint Henry Catholic Church (entry that displayed the wonder of Christmas through childlike faith and the belief that the Spirit of Christmas lies within all of us)