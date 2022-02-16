City of Owasso names top quarterly employees for crafting ‘spectacular’ 2021 Christmas Parade float

“This team is being recognized for their resourcefulness, enthusiasm, creativity and, most of all, teamwork,” Lehr said. “The vision for the float evolved and grew on a daily basis and was a prime example of the core value of … accomplishing more when working together.”

Public Works Director Roger Stevens added that his department’s efforts to design exceptional Christmas floats over the last five to six years are a direct reflection of their outstanding efforts on the job site.

“Whether it be street repairs, traffic signal repairs, snow plowing, you name it, they do it, and they do it with great attitude,” Stevens said, “and they are just a beacon, and they do a great job for the City of Owasso.”

Every year, the City recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including those among the four aforementioned Public Works members, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.

The City named deputy police Chief Jason Woodruff as its 2021 Employee of the Year for his ongoing contributions to his colleagues and his community.

