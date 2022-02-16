City of Owasso names top quarterly employees for crafting ‘spectacular’ 2021 Christmas Parade float

Four individuals were named employees of the quarter for the City of Owasso this week.
Nick Layton, Rigo Jimenez, Todd Kimball and Steve “Posie” Pfaff, who all work under the street division of the City’s Public Works Department, were recognized for going above and beyond in serving their community.
Their efforts to create a float that complemented the “Christmas in Hawaii” theme for the City’s 2021 annual Christmas Parade recently caught the attention of City Manager Warren Lehr, who honored the group at City Council on Tuesday.
“Together they worked with enthusiasm to build something the department could be proud of,” Lehr said. “This team utilized their skillsets to build this float in the same way and passion they approach their daily job responsibilities.”
The group repurposed items on hand from the 2020 parade cancellation, along with donated items, to create a living scene that consisted of flying reindeer and an active volcano. Some of the elements included scrap wood, recycled paper and boxes, chicken wire and more to entertain local spectators.
As such, with over 40 participating floats, the Public Works Department won the “Craftsman Award,” presented to the parade entry that displayed spectacular craftsmanship in creating their scene.
“This team is being recognized for their resourcefulness, enthusiasm, creativity and, most of all, teamwork,” Lehr said. “The vision for the float evolved and grew on a daily basis and was a prime example of the core value of … accomplishing more when working together.”
Public Works Director Roger Stevens added that his department’s efforts to design exceptional Christmas floats over the last five to six years are a direct reflection of their outstanding efforts on the job site.
“Whether it be street repairs, traffic signal repairs, snow plowing, you name it, they do it, and they do it with great attitude,” Stevens said, “and they are just a beacon, and they do a great job for the City of Owasso.”
Every year, the City recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one of these individuals, including those among the four aforementioned Public Works members, will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the prestigious Eagle Award.
The City named deputy police Chief Jason Woodruff as its 2021 Employee of the Year for his ongoing contributions to his colleagues and his community.