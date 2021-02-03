 Skip to main content
City of Owasso names Jennifer Ross first Employee of the Quarter for 2021

Jennifer Ross stands with her son and Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr at Owasso City Council Tuesday evening.

 Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway

The City of Owasso named Jennifer Ross its first Employee of the Quarter for 2021.

Ross, who works as an accountant in the City’s Finance Department, was recognized at City Council Tuesday evening for her outstanding efforts in serving the community.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr presented Ross with a commemorative plaque and gift certificate in front of her friends and family during this week’s meeting.

Ross oversees the City’s budgets, financial statements and audits on a regular basis, and completes her tasks with the character traits of honesty, availability, compassion, dependability, diligence, flexibility, positivity and responsibility, Lehr said.

“Jennifer always remains calm under pressure, displays a sincere, tactful and professional attitude, and treats all customers … with respect and compassion,” Lehr said. “She also displays her dependability and flexibility by dropping whatever she is working on if an urgent issue arises, or if any of her co-workers needs help researching or resolving an issue.”

One of Ross’s responsibilities is to ensure compliance with local, state and federal grant awards. An example of her excellent work came when she successfully collaborated with her coworkers in 2020 to ensure a maximum reimbursement of Fire Safer- and coronavirus-related costs.

Ross’s direct supervisor, Jennifer Newman, also praised the longtime employee at Council, adding, “She comes in every day with a smile on her face and a great attitude. We really appreciate her, and thank you, Jennifer, for all you do.”

When asked to say a few words in response, Ross simply replied, “Thank you.”

Every year, the City of Owasso recognizes four of its staff members as top employees. In December, one will be named the Employee of the Year and presented with the Eagle Award. Ross is now in the running to receive the prestigious accolade.

