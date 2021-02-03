City of Owasso names Jennifer Ross first Employee of the Quarter for 2021

The City of Owasso named Jennifer Ross its first Employee of the Quarter for 2021.

Ross, who works as an accountant in the City’s Finance Department, was recognized at City Council Tuesday evening for her outstanding efforts in serving the community.

Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr presented Ross with a commemorative plaque and gift certificate in front of her friends and family during this week’s meeting.

Ross oversees the City’s budgets, financial statements and audits on a regular basis, and completes her tasks with the character traits of honesty, availability, compassion, dependability, diligence, flexibility, positivity and responsibility, Lehr said.

“Jennifer always remains calm under pressure, displays a sincere, tactful and professional attitude, and treats all customers … with respect and compassion,” Lehr said. “She also displays her dependability and flexibility by dropping whatever she is working on if an urgent issue arises, or if any of her co-workers needs help researching or resolving an issue.”