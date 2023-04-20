The City of Owasso is making efforts to be better prepared to handle severe weather events.
Officials at City Council on Tuesday celebrated Owasso officially being named a StormReady community by the National Weather Service.
The StormReady program encourages communities to take a new, proactive approach to improving hazardous weather operations by providing emergency managers with clear-cut guidelines.
Ed Calianese, warning coordination meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service Forecast Office, presented a Certificate of Accreditation to Owasso councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting.
“It’s kind of a program that is based on proactiveness towards severe weather; it’s thinking through items that may become issues during a disaster,” Calianese said. “We’re happy to be here to represent the City of Owasso as a newest StormReady community.”
Owasso joins the nearly 3,300 StormReady and/or TsunamiReady community sites in 50 states, as of April 2023, according to the NWS.
The program will complement the efforts of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, which oversees emergencies and/or severe weather events, maintains and operates storm sirens, regulates community responses, assists with emergency response training and more.
“Being a StormReady Community helps our storm managers be prepared through advanced planning and awareness to be able to handle all types of severe weather,” Owasso Mayor Kelly Lewis said.
“It helps to strengthen their safety programs and create a safer community, save lives and reduce property damage.”
For more information about Owasso’s Emergency Management Department, located at 207 S. Cedar St., call 918-272-3828, or visit cityofowasso.com/299/Emergency-Management.